Was Tyra Banks Actually Awful to the Contestants on ‘ANTM’?

An old video of Tyra Banks making fun of a constant's gapped teeth on America's Next Top Model has resurfaced... and fans can't believe how problematic her behavior is.

The 46-year-old supermodel found herself in center of a new controversy after a clip of her pressuring the reality show's Season 6 winner Danielle Evans to get dental surgery to have her gap closed in 2006 went viral on Twitter this week.

"Do you really think you can have a Cover Girl contract with the gap in your mouth?" Banks tells the aspiring model before putting her finger between her own two front teeth to mock her.

"This is all people see. Easy, Breezy, Beautiful, Cover Girl. It's not marketable," Banks asserts.

You can check out the ANTM clip for yourself, below:

The resurfaced video made many fans question whether Banks was actually that awful to the contestants on the show. After all, most of us watched ANTM when we were in our teens and back then, her behavior may have been overlooked.

It turns out, there were a number of very troublesome moments over the years, including the time she made a contestant do a photoshoot in a grave one day after her childhood friend died...

...or when Banks told an openly gay woman she shouldn't be "too" proud.

Another user also pointed out the show's use of blackface.

See more of Banks' questionable behavior on ANTM, below: