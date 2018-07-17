Tyrese Says He + ‘The Rock’ Still Aren’t Speaking After ‘Furious’ Feud

The dust may have settled from a 2017 Furious feud between Tyrese and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, but the battle seems far from over.

Last year, Tyrese unveiled a series of blistering critiques of Johnson over social media, calling his co-star "selfish" for holding up production of the series' ninth installment. But in a new interview with Van Lathan on 'The Red Pill' podcast (you can hear a preview on TMZ), Tyrese admits he went a little bit too far.

"It was everything about going at 'The Rock' publicly...it was f------ bad," he said. "I have yet to talk to 'The Rock' to this day, and we will have a conversation."

Still, Tyrese won't accept exclusive blame for the sentiments he expressed, and said they were the opinion of many fellow Furious employees and co-stars.

"I found myself being the messenger on behalf of various people associated to the franchise but, stupid me, was the only one who went public about those feelings, which is my own fault," he said. "It's not professional, it's not cool."

Finally, Tyrese acknowledged that he had a much bigger hand in the feud than Johnson did.

"I don't recall anything that he either said directly or subliminally that was ever as big of a deal as the way I was going at him, which is not cool," he noted.

Tyrese first called out Johnson in the fall of 2017 for pursuing personal projects over more Furious filming.

"Congratulations to @TheRock...for making the fast and the furious franchise about YOU," he wrote on one Instagram post. "it's about #TeamDewayne #3yrs will it be worth the wait?"

"So, what's the reason we're pushing the release date back now?" Tyrese continued in a separate post. "I've just got a problem with Dwayne... it appears that he's being selfish. It appears that he's so focused on furthering his own self interests that he's making decisions from the seat that he's sitting in. Fast & the Furious 9 isn't coming out until 2020. It's f----- up."

Finally, Tyrese wrote in a post that if Johnson did ultimately appear in the film, he'd quit.

"Hello world………. hello loyal fans and loved ones from OUR fast universe…….. I’m sorry to announce that if Dwayne is in Fast9 there will no more Roman Peirce [sic]” he wrote. “You mess with family and my daughters survival I mess with yours.”

Johnson hardly stayed silent on the matter, and uploaded an Instagram image that essentially served as a clapback.

"Big dogs eat. As many of you know, it ain’t a size or gender thing...it’s a mentality thing. Shout to all my big dogs around the as we’re over here quietly on our weekend grind earning sweat equity. Because at the end of the day, we’re always willing to put in the raw hard work for the one thing we relentlessly chase daily - the results. Heavy ass chains around your neck are always optional. Have a hungry and productive week," he wrote.