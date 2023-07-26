Aliens Real According to UFO Hearings, Twitter’s Got Some Out-of-This-World Jokes

On Wednesday (July 26), a former Air Force intelligence officer testified to Congress that UFOs are real , claiming the U.S. government knows about them.

The testimony in front of a House Oversight subcommittee focused on UAPs, which stands for Unidentified Aerial Phenomena. Retired major David Grusch said that while he was part of a UAP task force, he discovered that the U.S. has been aware of "non-human" activity since the 1930s.

Grusch also claimed that since becoming a government whistleblower, he has faced retaliation for speaking out, but declined to elaborate on what that retaliation was. "It was very brutal and very unfortunate, some of the tactics they used to hurt me both professionally and personally," Grusch said.

According to the Associated Press, the Pentagon has denied Grusch's claims.

Nevertheless, Grusch's testimony under oath that aliens are real and that the U.S. government is in possession of UFOs quickly went viral online, and naturally, the internet erupted with intergalactic jokes.

"The aliens waking up today to an official government UFO hearing," one person tweeted alongside an attached photo of Euphoria's Alexa Demie saying, "Is this f---ing play about us?"

Warning: Tweet below contains strong language.

Another tweet jokingly compared the aliens explaining how their UFOs work to the sunken OceanGate submarine's CEO revealing that the sub was controlled by a video game controller.

Another Twitter user wondered if the aliens are hot or not because that's very important information to know, obviously.

Meanwhile, some people found out about the aliens' alleged existence during BTS member Jungkook's live stream, such as one fan who reacted to a tweet about the "Seven" singer getting emotional over a fan-made song.

And some people were just unimpressed, like one person who tweeted that they received the news in the bathroom.

See more reactions to the apparent existence of aliens, below: