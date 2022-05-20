‘Ugly Sonic’ the Hedgehog Just Made an Unexpected Cameo and the Internet Is Losing It

Disney fans were shocked to see the return of Ugly Sonic that was previously scrapped from the Sonic The Hedgehog movie.

On Friday (May 20), "Ugly Sonic" began to trend on Twitter after Sonic appeared in the new hybrid live-action and animated Disney+ film, Chip 'N Dale: Rescue Rangers.

Fans of the animated character will recall that the first version of the character was previewed back in 2019 prior to the 2020 Paramount Pictures film. However, social media criticized his CGI appearance and the movie ended up being delayed so that the production company could re-edit the character. Despite the backlash for the original Ugly Sonic with teeth and all, he was still used in the Disney+ chipmunks' film.

Tim Robinson voiced the character who made a brief appearance in a scene where Chip has a table at a convention. Meanwhile, Ugly Sonic is seen with his own table next to Lumière from Beauty and the Beast and Tigra from the '90s animated Avengers cartoon series.

Ugly Sonic even addressed his appearance to Dale during the moment. He told him, "Yeah, Dale, I'm going to be up on that stage too right beside you. And they'll like me for who I am, not like last time when the internet got one look at my human teeth and burned the place down."

"Oh, they're laughing at me. I know that. You can't hurt my feelings if I'm in on the joke," the blue-haired character added.

Ugly Sonic told Dale that he was offered a reality show where he does ride-alongs with the FBI called, Ugly Sonic Uglier Crimes. Then the chipmunk began to zone in on his teeth before the scene came to an end.

See some of the best reactions to "Ugly Sonic," below.