Celebrities React to Val Kilmer’s Death: ‘The Definition of a Movie Star’

Val Kilmer, the star of Batman Forever and Top Gun, has died at age 65.

The actor passed away on Tuesday (April 1) in Los Angeles after a bout of pneumonia.

Throughout his career, Kilmer worked with many actors, directors and more in the film industry.

Plus, his work inspired other young actors who looked up to his eccentric method acting style.

Now, those celebrities are sharing their personal anecdotes and condolences for Kilmer, who made an impact in Hollywood in many varying roles.

Kilmer began his career at just 17 when he was the youngest student accepted to Juilliard at the time, where he studied drama.

Director and actor Ron Howard, who worked with Kilmer on several projects, paid tribute to Kilmer's "awesome range" and "amazing" filmography.

"His art extended to his poetry, artworks, filmmaking and simply the way he lived. Bon Voyage, Val," Howard tweeted.

Actor Wendell Pierce, who once worked on a play with Kilmer, called the actor a "supernova."

Actress Jennifer Tilly described her encounter with Kilmer while auditioning for The Doors in the early '90s.

"All of a sudden, a sixties convertible came screeching up, blaring Doors Music at top volume. And a guy jumped out and strode inside," she explained in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

"We all looked at each other like… Who is this guy? We were more than a little shook by the sheer audacity of his entrance. Well of course it was Val Kilmer," she wrote, adding that after his entrance, "nobody else stood a chance."

