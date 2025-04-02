How Did Val Kilmer Die? Actor’s Cause of Death Explained

Val Kilmer has died. He was 65.

The veteran Hollywood actor known for playing Batman, Iceman in the Top Gun series and Jim Morrison in the 1991 biopic The Doors passed away Tuesday (April 1) in Los Angeles.

Kilmer is survived by his daughter Mercedes, 33, and son Jack, 29.

According to Mercedes, the actor's cause of death was pneumonia.

It's unclear how long the star was sick with the lung infection, which causes inflammation and fluid accumulation that can make it difficult for one to breathe.

Kilmer was previously diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014, though he later recovered, his daughter told The New York Times.

Kilmer had a complicated medical history over the past decade or so.

In early 2015, the actor’s representatives announced he had been hospitalized for testing related to a potential malignant tumor.

However, Kilmer later announced on social media, “I have not had a tumor, or a tumor operations, or any operation. I had a complication where the best way to receive care was to stay under the watchful eye of the UCLA ICU.”

After denying he had been diagnosed with cancer, in 2017 the actor said he had experienced “healing of cancer,” while later that year The Hollywood Reporter revealed Kilmer had been receiving treatment for “throat cancer” for two years.

Despite his Christian Scientist religious beliefs against certain medical treatments, Kilmer underwent chemotherapy and two tracheotomies.

According to THR, one of the trachea-related procedures resulted in a raspy voice and shortness of breath that required Kilmer to use a feeding tube as well as an electronic voice box implant to communicate.

Kilmer said that, according to his faith, rather embracing a the traditional medical diagnosis of cancer, there was a "suggestion of throat cancer." In 2020, he announced he was cancer-free after four years.