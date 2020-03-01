Vanessa Bryant Responds to Sheriff’s Deputies Sharing Crash Scene Photos

Vanessa Bryant asked for punishment for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies that took photos of the crash site and the remains of her husband Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter Gianna and the other helicopter crash victims.

Vanessa reportedly asked the Sheriff's Department to have the crash site designated as a no-fly zone while the cleanup took place, so there would be no photographs of the victims' remains or site. Her lawyer said it was "critical importance" to protect the victims' dignity, TMZ reported.

Deputies allegedly took photos at the crash site and shared the photos with numerous people. The outlet reported that a trainee went to a bar and shared the photographs with a woman to impress her. Luckily, the bartender overheard the conversation and was so disgusted that he filed a complaint with the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department.

Vanessa's lawyer said that the act is "inexcusable and deplorable" and "an unspeakable violation of human decency." He added, "Mrs. Bryant is grateful to the individual who filed an online complaint exposing these acts of injustice."

"Sheriff Alex Villanueva assured us all measures would be put in place to protect the family's privacy, and it is our understanding that he has worked hard to honor those requests," the attorney shared.

Vanessa hopes that those who took the photos receive "the harshest possible discipline and that their identities be brought to light, to ensure that the photos are not further disseminated."