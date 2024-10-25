Are Vending Machine Restaurants the Next Big Thing?

Of course, we have all grabbed food out of a vending machine, whether it's a sandwich or granola bar, but come on, it's vending machine food, so we don't expect much, right?

However, will this next-level vending machine restaurant with meals you'd never expect, a side of Wi-Fi, and a lounge start popping up around the country because of its ease and prepared meals perfect for grabbing on your way quickly?

Or just stay and eat your meal right there in the restaurant.

According to the website Vending Times, there's only one of these right now in the most random location. It's in the tiny coastal New England town of Wells, Maine, a couple of hours north of Boston. These vending machines have everything from quinoa bowls to entire meals in a restaurant setting.

This dine-in or carry-out vending machine restaurant is called Fotogo because it has a vibrant Instagram wall where you can get social and have fun with your food.

According to Fotogo, Clean Eats (known for high-quality freshness and nutrition) is the vendor of this fast food-meets-technology concept that provides quick access to healthy foods.

Instead of going to a counter to order food or ordering your lunch from a server, you can choose from numerous vending machines where you simply insert your credit card. Fotogo says they even have vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free meals.

Is this the future even saving us from busy parking lots and long lines at the grocery store? According to Vending Times, Fotogo's owner, Marina DeMarco, plans to expand across the country.

