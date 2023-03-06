Viral ‘Ellen’ Star Sophia Grace Just Had a Baby (PHOTO)

It might seem like just yesterday 8-year-old Sophia Grace Brownlee appeared on The Ellen Show with her 5-year-old cousin Rosie McClelland. Now, Sophia Grace is 19 and has a baby of her own.

The British influencer and singer announced the big news via Instagram Sunday (March 5), revealing that her son was born on Feb. 26 alongside a photo of the baby's tiny hands.

See below:

"I love him so much already," Rosie commented with a blue heart.

"Welcome to the world, Nicki Minaj the 3rd!" Ellen DeGeneres chimed in.

Famously, Sophia Grace and Rosie went viral online for their spirited performance of Nicki Minaj's "Super Bass," which landed them on The Ellen Show in 2011.

Sophia Grace announced her pregnancy in October 2022 via her YouTube channel.

"I am here to tell you guys that I am pregnant. I'm sure a lot of you are gonna be very shocked," Sophia Grace said.

"It was quite unexpected ... But I got used to it now, and I'm super, super happy about it," she continued.

See photos from Sophia Grace's baby shower, below:

According to Sophia Grace, Rosie was one of her biggest supporters during her pregnancy.

"She was just so happy because we've been so close our whole life, and we literally have done everything together. I'm going into a new chapter, and obviously, she's going to be the best cousin ever. I'm so excited for her to meet the baby," Sophia Grace said at the time.

Rosie even posted a video on Instagram of the sweet moment she learned the "best news ever."

"I knew she would cry," Sophia Grace can be heard saying in the video

Watch below:

Over the past 12 years, Sophia Grace has gained a large following on social media platforms including YouTube, where she shares updates on her life through vlogs.

Her channel has over 3 million subscribers, and many of her videos document her pregnancy journey, including a video titled "Third Trimester Q&A" which was posted Feb. 18.

Sophia Grace has yet to reveal the baby's name or show his face online, but in a November YouTube video, she shared how she felt about having a son.

"When I first found out that I was having a boy, I honestly wasn't shocked because I just felt from the start that I was going to be a boy mom and that I was going to have a boy. So when I found out, I wasn't shocked. Either way, I was happy because I didn't mind if it was a boy or a girl," she said.