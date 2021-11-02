Viral ‘Ellen’ Stars Sophia Grace and Rosie Dressed Up as Themselves for Halloween

Sophia Grace and her hype-girl Rosie McClelland gave fans a blast from the past for Halloween this year.

While Lizzo dressed up as Baby Yoda, Hailey Bieber gave us her best Britney Spears and plenty of other celebs paid homage to iconic moments in pop culture history, the famous cousins decided to dress up as... themselves!

They did so by putting on tutus and tiaras to recreate the looks they wore in their viral video performing "Super Bass" by Nicki Minaj.

"Dressing up as ourselves for Halloween," Sophia Grace captioned a pic of the pair on Instagram. She paired her white tutu and matching knee socks with a pink tiara and bejeweled microphone.

Check out the cute photo below:

"10 years later and our tutu's [sic] still fit us," Rosie — who opted for a rainbow tiara — captioned one of her posts. She paired the caption with a compilation video of them performing the song over the years.

Fans in the comments section commended her for singing along with her cousin in their latest rendition of the track.

Believe it or not, it's been 10 years since Sophia Grace and Rosie uploaded the original footage to YouTube. It has since been viewed nearly 55 million times. Revisit their unforgettable first performance below.

The adorable performance attracted the attention of Ellen DeGeneres in 2011. She brought the girls on her show so they could meet and perform with Minaj. They appeared on the show a couple more times over the years and even filmed a segment with Spears.

Their careers have continued in recent years.

Sophia Grace released several songs over the years and has a strong presence on YouTube. The 18-year-old has more than 3 million subscribers on her account and has uploaded makeup and fashion content alongside music videos for her newer material.

Meanwhile, Rosie is also working on a music career. The 15-year-old dropped a single earlier this year. She's also done some acting work, according to People.