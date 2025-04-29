Attention Shoppers: Looks Like These Walmart Stores Aren’t Closing After All!

UPDATE (APRIL 30): Good news, Walmart shoppers! It looks like the company isn't downsizing its locations after all.

Earlier reports circulating that Walmart had plans to close roughly 10 locations in six different U.S. states were completely false, a spokesperson for the retail giant told Fast Company Wednesday (April 30).

"There are no current plans to close any stores in 2025. The erroneous claim originated from a late March U.S. Mirror story, and that article was updated following our call to the editors for a correction," a Walmart spokesperson told the publication.

It was earlier reported that Walmart would be permanently closing stores down in the following states: California, Colorado, Georgia, Maryland, Ohio and Wisconsin.

Downsizing wouldn't make much sense for the popular store chain in 2025.

The retail giant's total fiscal year revenue topped $681 billion and comparable sales grew 4.6 percent last year, while online sales soared by 20 percent compared to 2024.

Walmart had a successful fourth quarter—the store chain's Q4 revenue hit $180.6 billion—and the retailer plans to open dozens of brand new store locations in the U.S. by the end of the year.

Other popular American retail chains that plan to expand their locations this year include Sam's Club, Trader Joe's and Target.