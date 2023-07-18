A theme park in Ohio recently had one extra passenger that definitely didn't meet the 48-inch height requirement.

Last week, a duck managed to find its way onto the popular Millennium Force roller coaster at Cedar Park amusement park in Sandusky, Ohio — and even survived the 93 MPH thrill ride.

A female duck was flying over the theme park when it hit one of the riders on the active coaster, which reaches a peak height of 310 feet.

According to a Reddit thread, the rider who was hit by the duck says it made contact with them "right at the end" of the ride.

After hitting the passenger, the bird got stuck behind one of the coaster seats, where it stayed tucked away until the ride came to a complete stop.

One Reddit user claims his wife ended up grabbing the duck from behind the seat after disembarking from the coaster.

She was then photographed carrying the bird, who was otherwise "limping pretty badly" on its own, to Cedar Point guest services, who told her they would take the duck to a nearby wildlife rehab center for medical attention.

A spokesperson for Cedar Point confirmed the story to WTVG, saying the duck was assisted and taken away by a rider before the park's maintenance team arrived to assess the situation.

Watch a full POV video of the Millennium Force roller coaster, below.