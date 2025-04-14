Why It’s Time to Throw Out Your Plug-In Air Fresheners

Have you heard that your plug-in air fresheners release unhealthy chemicals that mess with you?

Do you have any plugged in, even on the lowest setting, for that continuous fresh lavender scent, or maybe honeysuckle is your go-to?

According to the University of Massachusetts environmental health and safety website, turning to not just plug-ins but sprays, candles, and diffusers is commonplace to add a nice smell to the air.

However, many air fresheners, especially plug-ins, contain a variety of chemical and sometimes biological components that can cause headaches, asthma attacks, dermatitis, and breathing difficulties. Ironically, they can even cause poor air quality in general, even if you don't feel any different.

The use of air fresheners is associated with elevated levels of volatile organic compounds (VOCs), such as formaldehyde, acetaldehyde, benzene, toluene, ethyl benzene, and xylenes, in indoor air. These VOCs are often difficult to smell in the air, but they can irritate the eyes, nose, and throat, as well as cause headaches and nausea.

So what about the "green" option? According to the University of Massachusetts, it's a no-go. Air quality and emissions from “green” air fresheners weren't different.

Studies comparing emissions of different types of air fresheners have found that all air fresheners – regardless of “green” claims – emit potentially hazardous compounds.

So what are the alternatives?

Well, if you're looking for a nice smell because you're hosting a party or dinner, then just unplug or blow out the candles when you're finished. It's really all about daily use that's the biggest issue.

If you're trying to mask smells, even if your house is clean, then you have bigger issues, possibly in your ventilation system.

By the way, according to the Money Talks News website, if you have a pet, their much smaller lungs and far more developed sense of smell can be even more unhealthy for them.

