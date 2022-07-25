Why Kate Moss Testified in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Trial

Kate Moss revealed why she felt compelled to testify in Johnny Depp's favor during his defamation trial against his estranged ex-wife Amber Heard.

During the trial, the supermodel stated under oath that Depp was not responsible for injuries she experienced after falling down a flight of stairs while they dated in the '90s, according to People.

Moss said Depp "never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs" during her virtual testimony.

During her own testimony, Heard referenced a rumor that Depp had pushed Moss. She claimed she had previously been afraid Depp might push her sister down some steps in the midst of an altercation due to the allegations.

Now that the lawsuit has concluded, Moss has explained why she spoke out.

"I know the truth about Johnny. I know he never kicked me down the stairs. I had to say that truth," she shared during an interview on BBC Radio4's Desert Island Discs.

Moss and Depp met in 1994, according to Insider. The model reportedly felt a connection to the actor from their first meeting. Their relationship ended in 1997, but they were seen together again in 1998 and have spoken about their time together in the years since.

During a 1998 interview, Depp told Hello! Magazine that he accepted responsibility for the breakup.

"I'm the one who has to take responsibility for what happened," the actor said. "I was difficult to get on with, I let my work get in the way and I didn't give her the attention I should have done."

People notes Heard testified Moss' statement didn't change how she felt about her and her sister's alleged altercation with Depp.

"Everybody who was around in the '90s and the early aughts knew that rumor. I had heard that rumor from multiple people. Of course that's what flashed through my head when my violent husband not only swung for me but all of a sudden swung for my sister. Of course I thought of that," Heard said.