Why Pinecones Will Save Your Summer if You Put Some Outside

Pine cones as decorative items around homes are quite common. Whether they're sitting in a bowl, decoration for the holidays, or part of a wreath hanging on your door, we think of them mostly as decoration, and usually during the fall and winter.

But no more.

Hanging pine cones outside of your door or around your patio is a summer must beyond decoration.

So grab some string and start hanging them, put them in a bowl to sit outside on a table, or place them around your garden.

Why?

Here are three major reasons you'll thank me for offering up this beautiful decor, which actually helps your summer thrive comfortably.

PINECONES ARE A PEST REPELLENT

The strong scent of pine cones is fabulous for you while deterring a variety of garden pests that can ruin that beautiful space of bushes around your home or flowers, which often costs time and money.

According to the Gardening Soul website, these same pests can also annoy you while you're trying to enjoy an afternoon outside or an evening cocktail. Mosquitoes and flies, as well as mice and squirrels, hate the smell of pine cones.

PINECONES PREDICT THE WEATHER

Obviously, we have plenty of ways to find out the forecast; however, pine cones literally respond to changes in humidity and atmospheric conditions. According to the Homemaking website, they'll react while you're unsure how accurate the forecast is.

When the air is dry, the pine cone scales open, releasing seeds. Conversely, in increased humidity, the scales close firmly to protect the seeds. Observing this natural reaction allows us to predict the weather.

PINECONES ATTRACT BENEFICIAL INSECTS

Bees and butterflies are attracted to pine cones simply for the shelter they provide. They are also great pollinators for your garden. According to Gardening Soul, ladybugs and lacewings like them as well and even feed on the annoying garden pests your garden doesn't like. This includes aphids and mites.

