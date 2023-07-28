Man Confused After Wife’s Friend ‘Intentionally’ Answers the Door in Her Underwear

A man on Reddit believes it was "intentional" when his wife's friend opened the door for him wearing nearly nothing but her underwear.

The man had gone over to his wife's friend's house to retrieve something his child had left there. He informed her beforehand that he would be coming over to her place, but when she opened the door for him, she was wearing almost nothing but her underwear.

"When I went to retrieve the item my son had left she answered the door in her underwear wearing an opened button down shirt. I was surprised since I had never seen her like this," he wrote via Reddit.

"She told me to come in and didn’t seem alarmed at all. She didn’t even attempt to close the button down shirt. She then walks over to the desk and [bends] over to pick up the item, the back of the button down rising exposing her ass," he continued.

He clarified the forgotten item wasn't even on the ground, so it felt a bit "excessive" for her to "bend over so far."

"She handed me the item and then naturally just asked me what we had planned for the day. I answered politely, but kept it short. Am I crazy or was the interaction intentional?" he wrote.

When he returned home, the man spoke to his wife about the strange interaction, but she shrugged it off, telling him her friend probably had assumed she would be the one picking up the item. She also told him not to "flatter yourself."

"She wasn’t alarmed for me to see her like this. But I feel like it was intentional and I feel like she was trying to keep me there longer by talking with me. If the roles were reversed and it was her husband and my wife, I don’t think I would be happy about it," he concluded.

Users in the comments section offered up mixed opinions, with many praising the man for quickly informing his wife.

"You didn't act on it, good. You told your wife, good. Don't stress on the whys at this point. If it happens again, just keep informing your wife," one person wrote.

"There is a difference between deliberate and malicious. The way the wife didn't seem to care tells me that this could be a common thing for this woman. Still disrespectful, tho," another shared.

"To be fair some people don’t care, maybe they were raised with people being naked a lot, etc. People are just different. [I don't know] if she was trying anything though," someone else commented.