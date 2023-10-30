A man on Reddit is confused after his wife expressed her desire to hire a "prostitute" and said it wouldn't be considered "cheating."

"Today I learned an interesting fact about my wife that kinda disturbed me. We were driving and she kept telling me she doesn’t view prostitution as 'cheating' and couples who use them aren’t cheating as long as they tell each other," he wrote via Reddit.

"She basically went on to explain further that in her eyes it’s 'just like using them as a d-ldo' and 'I feel the world would be better off if married couples just could f--k other people' and said she’d 'love to do it someday.' She went on telling me that it’s an amazing way to 'explore your fantasies ... because every partner can’t sexually please your fantasies all the time.'"

READ MORE: Woman Ruins Sister’s Engagement by Exposing Groom’s Past Sex Work

The man added that he and his wife "haven't had sex in weeks" as he's been working overtime to "help pay bills."

"We’re currently on a mini getaway, her and I, and she rolled over and I tried to initiate some foreplay and she immediately tells me 'I’m not h---y,'" he recalled, noting he felt angry after being rejected.

"I love my wife, but her telling me having sex with prostitutes isn't cheating really has hurt me. She’s rejected me for weeks and I feel completely useless, hurt, miserable in terms of how low my marriage has reached and overall so angry. Am I the only one who finds this very confusing? Concerning? I chatted with her more and told her how uncomfortable this made me," the man concluded.

READ MORE: OnlyFans Star Says ‘Real Life Sex’ Clips Are Key to Earning Millions

Users in the comments section offered the man advice, with many suggesting his wife might be cheating on him.

"She doesn't have sex with you but dreams of having it with random people. She is either already cheating or close to it," one person wrote.

"This is disturbing on many levels. I consider it a red flag any time someone compares people to objects. That’s one thing. The second thing is, she’s intentionally hurting you. There’s no other reason for her to speak this way. She actually dehumanized you and a phantom sex worker. Sex workers aren’t objects. You deserve to feel valued and loved by your spouse and life partner," another chimed in.

"If she thinks your relationship is an open relationship, then no, prostitutes aren't cheating; if you aren't aware you're in an open relationship, then yes, it is cheating. Another person is not a d-ldo, and to say that they are, she is gaslighting you. Open relationships, like she's describing, require both partners to agree to those terms," someone else commented.