Woman Kicks Out ‘Over-Controlling’ Mother-in-Law Who Gave Woman’s Belongings Away to Goodwill

A pregnant woman on Reddit says she finally had enough of her "over-controlling" mother-in-law and kicked her out, enraging her husband in the process.

Though she's always had a "decent relationship" with her typically "sweet and warm" mother-in-law, the woman explained her in-law is also "overprotective," resulting in some tension.

"I’m not sure of the exact word, but she has very strong ideas about things and no sense of boundaries. For example, when she stays at our house she takes over the kitchen completely and insists on cooking all our meals. She cooks wonderfully, but she won’t let me help her at all, and puts everything away in the wrong places ... and then insists that her way is more logical," the woman wrote on Reddit.

The expectant mom added her mother-in-law only "comes for the holidays," so she usually doesn't mind putting up with her "mild annoyances."

"When my MIL heard [about the pregnancy], she was super excited and said she would come over to help us get ready for the baby. She offered to stay for the next [six] months or so to help out, because my husband and I both work long hours and it will be hard to handle the baby on top of this. She is also pretty emotionally invested in this, because she truly sees herself as part of our family. She arrived a few days ago and set herself up, then she started with the cleaning," the woman detailed.

READ MORE: Woman Slammed for Selling Heirloom Without Asking Family

"Our house is definitely overstuffed, but it’s reasonably tidy and doesn’t seem like a hoarder’s house or anything. My mother-in-law, on the other hand, likes everything surgically clean. Yesterday I came home from work to find the house like a war zone. She went through my cabinets and cleared out everything she considered junk, and had apparently made several trips to Goodwill before I got home," she continued, explaining her mother-in-law got rid of some of her personal collectibles.

The woman was "really angry" her belongings were rifled through, but her mother-in-law defended herself, arguing the house should be "tidy" for the baby as it would be "dangerous" otherwise.

"Then she took the next huge bag of stuff and tried to walk out the door. I kind of lost it, and I told her she could get out right now. She was shocked that I was serious, and she said she doesn’t have anywhere to go and it’s so late. It was about 9:30. I booked her a hotel room and called a taxi," the woman revealed.

When the woman's husband got home, he was "furious" she had "disrespected" his mom and called her "ungrateful."

READ MORE: Man Refuses to Pay ‘Sneaky, Manipulative’ Mother-in-Law $500 to Babysit

Users in the comments section backed the woman and slammed her mother-in-law.

"Personally I don’t think it matters how much stuff you have. There still should have been a discussion and nothing thrown or given away without your consent. Also imagining someone going through my things would feel like a massive invasion of my privacy and I would have difficulty trusting that person alone in my home again," one person wrote.

"The most frustrating thing about this for anyone who collects things like books, movies, music, etc., is never really being able to know what was lost. If she really reads or cares about that collection, even years from now she'll still go looking for something that was thrown out and didn't realize it until that moment," another chimed in.

"Can you go to Goodwill and ask for the stuff back? She stole it, if you explain that they'd probably give it back," someone else advised.