Woman Slammed After Selling Great-Grandmother’s Precious Heirloom Without Asking Family First

A woman's family is furious with her after she sold her late great-grandmother's most precious heirloom without asking them first.

"My great-grandmother left behind a valuable family heirloom — a vintage grand piano. In her will, she bequeathed it to me specifically, stating that she wanted me to have it due to my deep passion for music. I've been playing the piano since I was a child, and she always appreciated my connection to it," she wrote on Reddit.

"However, my current living situation doesn't allow for such a large item. I live in a small apartment in the city, and the piano has been in storage for the last [five] years, incurring monthly storage fees," the woman continued her Reddit post.

After facing some "financial hardships," she decided to sell the piano.

"I used the money to pay off some debts and set aside a portion for my future, possibly for a down payment on a house. When my family found out, they were furious. Many feel that the piano should've remained in the family and passed down to future generations. They argue that its sentimental value far outweighs any monetary gains," she explained.

The woman noted that she understands their "sentiments," but also "felt burdened by the costs of storage and the practicalities of my situation."

"The piano wasn't being used or enjoyed, and I believed selling it was a beneficial decision for my future," she concluded.

In the comments section, users blasted the woman for being inconsiderate to her family.

"You knew it had sentimental value to them. You should've told them you didn't want it anymore for the reasons you listed and then told them if they wanted it to stay in the family, they could buy it from you or else you'd sell it to someone else. I suspect they wouldn't have bought it and still would've been pissed, but then they would've had the chance and it's on them, not you," one person wrote.

"When it comes to selling heirlooms and sentimental items, the family has the right of first refusal at a reasonable price," another chimed in.

"Chances are you knew the outcome before you sold it and still sold it without consulting anyone," someone else commented.