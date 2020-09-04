Will Prince Jackson Follow in His Father Michael Jackson’s Footsteps?

Prince Jackson revealed how he plans to follow in his father Michael Jackson's footsteps and honor his legacy.

Prince, 23, spoke about his father on This Morning on Friday (September 4). The 23-year-old shared that he wants to honor his music icon father in a variety of ways.

"There is this legacy that my father worked very hard to build and to maintain and I feel that it's my position really in my life and everything that I’ve been given; I just want to expand that legacy," he said.

Although he is not a singer, Prince is still in the music industry in another way. "I’ve just produced her [Paris Jackson's] first music video," he revealed. Paris is half of the band, The Soundflowers, along with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Glenn. The duo debuted their "You Look (Glorious)" music video extended play that Prince worked on.

"I’m very proud of her, that was such an experience to work with my sister," Prince sid of working on the video. "It was a grueling four days ... inspired by my father’s cinematic theme and long-form music videos. It was such a learning experience and I was so proud to see my sister's art come to life and amazed that I could be a part of that."

Watch the music video, below.

"I love the business and the background side of things," he continued. "I’d like to think [my dad would] be very proud of the milestones we’ve all made, individually and collectively as siblings."

Prince is also working on a philanthropy project that was inspired by his father. Heal Los Angeles is a project that he created to honor Michael's Heal The World Foundation.

"We figured that this is my own path that I’m trying to make for myself here," he explained. "As well as expanding on my father’s legacy of philanthropy, and I figured one of the best ways that I could make a difference in the city that I care about and that city that I’m from."

Prince said that he takes pride in his philanthropy work because it "positively reflects [Michael's] parenting ability and parenting skills of how he decided to raise [him and his siblings]."

"I feel that without him, I wouldn't be the man that I am today," he said. "So I’m just trying to continue to show that appreciation and gratitude by continuing his philanthropy work."