Will Smith directly apologizes to Chris Rock for their infamous Academy Awards altercation, which took place earlier this year, in a new YouTube video.

Four months after Smith went up on stage and slapped Rock after the comedian made a joke aimed at his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, Smith shared an apology video on his social media.

In the video, he apologizes to Rock and tells him he's "here whenever you're ready to talk."

"I've reached out to Chris and the message that came back is that he's not ready to talk, and when he is he will reach out," the actor says in the video. "So I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable, and I'm here whenever you're ready to talk."

Smith also reveals why he didn't apologize to Rock in his Oscars acceptance speech for Best Actor, which he won for his role in King Richard.

"I was fogged out by that point. It's all fuzzy," he explains.

Watch below:

Rock isn't the only person Smith apologize to in his video.

The Men in Black star also apologizes to Rock's mom, saying, "So I want to apologize to Chris' mother; I want to apologize to Chris' family, specifically [his brother] Tony Rock. We had a great relationship. Tony Rock was my man. This is probably irreparable."

Following the March 27 altercation, Smith resigned from the Academy and was banned from attending their ceremonies for 10 years.

As of reporting, neither Rock nor his representatives have commented on Smith's video apology.