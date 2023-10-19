Parents Want Answers After Fourth Graders Shown Winnie The Pooh Horror Movie

Parents of students at a school in Miami Springs, Florida want to know how a slasher movie based Winnie The Pooh characters was shown in class.

According to WSVN, the fourth-grade teacher "accidentally" showed Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey to the classroom.

"After Christopher Robin abandons them for college, Pooh and Piglet embark on a bloody rampage as they search for a new source of food," movie website IMDB says about the unrated movie.

Time magazine says that "although Disney still owns the rights to the animated cartoon versions of Pooh Bear and company, A.A. Milne's 1926 book Winnie-the-Pooh entered the pubic domain on Jan. 1, 2022."

According to the report from WSVN, about 20 minutes of the movie was shown during an indoor lunch for students at the Academy for Innovative Education Charter School. A statement from the school claims "only one scary scene was shown" before the teacher turned off the movie.

For some parents, that one scene was too much.

"They don't know that kind of fear," Melissa Barreio, one of the student's parents, said to the TV station. "They're not used to that as of yet, and there are so many things going on in the world that i don't think a Winnie The Pooh movie, of all things, should have been put on for them to watch."

As of Thursday afternoon, no disciplinary action had been announced for the teacher who started the movie for the students.

