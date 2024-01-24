Woman Accused of ‘Catfishing’ After Showing Up to Casual Coffee Date in Hoodie

A woman on Reddit sparked a debate when she shared the "weird dating experience" she had after she turned up to a casual coffee date wearing a hoodie and ponytail.

"A guy asked me to meet him for coffee at a cafe in town during the day. I said sure, because he seemed interesting and I wanted to see if there was an in-person connection. Bearing in mind he chose a regular cafe, not a particularly cute, date-style place. I figured since it was in town I would head to the gym after the date," she began.

"I wore some leggings and a big gray hoodie, with no makeup and a ponytail. I got there first so I just sat down and started scrolling on my phone, and I was looking forward to getting to know my date better," she continued.

However, when her date arrived and saw her, he "frowned."

"I stood up, gave him a quick smile and said hey, and he was acting all stiff and serious. He was acting a little weird and irritated throughout the date. After about 45 mins, I was like, 'OK, nice to meet you, I'm gonna head to the gym now,' because the vibe was just OFF. He was just like, 'OK, see you later.' And I left," she shared.

The woman didn't really think about their lack of chemistry until he contacted her later with a bold message.

"Tell me why this man had to text me later and accuse me of catfishing him? He was saying that I did not represent myself adequately in my pictures and that I presented myself as someone who 'takes care of herself.' Bearing in mind I have a couple of PARTY pictures and a cute brunch photo with my friends, so obviously I look cute and well-dressed," she explained.

The woman was "flummoxed by the audacity of this man to think I would dress up in a coordinated outfit and makeup for the type of date he had suggested," asking Reddit: "If it's a casual date, what's wrong with dressing casual?"

In the comments, Reddit users largely agreed the man's behavior was rude, but many also suggested the way she dressed may have made her appear disinterested.

"It probably will vary person to person, but I wouldn't dress like that for a date either. Dressing casual and dressing in gym attire are different things. I would probably assume someone wasn't all that into me if they dressed like they were going to the gym for the first date," one person wrote.

"I wouldn't dress up, but I wouldn't go in gym wear either. I'd probably wear blue jeans and a decent top. It's still casual, but not literally gym wear," another offered.

"It’s pretty disrespectful to your date to just show up in gym clothes. It says 'I don’t care about this; you’re just a stop in my day.' Dude’s still an a--hole though. Everyone sucks here," someone else commented.