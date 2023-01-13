‘Attention-Getting’ Woman Refused to Leave Wedding After ‘Upstaging’ Ex-Husband’s Bride

A woman shared that her ex-husband's new wife didn't want her at their wedding, but she refused to leave. Now, the internet is dragging her for being "attention-seeking."

A bride wants to be the center of attention on her wedding day, but one bride felt "upstaged" when her groom's ex showed up to their wedding in a gorgeous red grown.

Sharing her story on Reddit, the guest revealed that her ex — with whom she has a good relationship — invited her to his wedding, but the bride wasn't happy when she got there.

"My ex and I had a peaceful divorce. We co-parent our three children together and there haven’t really been many issues. My ex is getting married to Stephanie. I like Stephanie. She has been great with my kids and makes my ex happy," she wrote via Reddit.

She explained that since her ex invited her to the ceremony, she decided to go, but her ex's bride seemingly didn't realize she was coming.

"When I arrived at the wedding Stephanie thanked me for dropping the kids off and brushed me off. We had never had any issues before. I explained that I was going to stay for the reception and she was very upset. I was confused because I assumed she knew I would be in attendance. It turned out she didn’t consider that I would actually accept the invitation," the woman continued.

When the bride asked her to leave, the woman "stood [her] ground," saying that she drove two hours to get to the venue and wasn't going anywhere.

"She didn’t like this response ... She went on to complain about my dress upstaging hers. My ex and former mother in law helped her to calm down and the wedding shortly began," the woman wrote.

Reddit users later claimed to find the dress the woman had worn to the ceremony: a striking red lace gown. See below.

After the ceremony, the bride was still fuming.

"I thought that was the end of it, but later in private Stephanie accused me of trying to ruin her special day. She is convinced that I wanted to show off and make the wedding about my divorce. She said it was rude for me not to leave after the bride requested it because it was her special day. I told her that I am not responsible for her insecurities and once again reminded her that I have no interest in 'stealing' my ex back," the woman wrote, asking Reddit if she was in the wrong to stay at the wedding.

Surprisingly, users in the comments sided with the bride, suggesting the woman's dress was inappropriate for the wedding and looked more like a red bridal gown than a regular dress.

"I don’t care who you are, going to a wedding in a bridal gown warrants your invite getting revoked. This post is giving narcissism and main character syndrome," one person wrote.

"Girl, stop pretending you did nothing wrong and blaming it on her insecurities...." another commented.

"Even worse, it’s a gown. Like, if this dress was cut off knee length, that’s one thing. But it even has a slight train. The biggest display of audacity I’ve seen in a while," someone else weighed in.