Woman Calls out ‘Insecure’ Boyfriend for Boasting Too Much

A woman on Reddit is calling out her boyfriend for boasting too much.

In her post, the woman says that the boasting peaks when her boyfriend is drunk, but that she has to listen to it regardless every night.

"He admits it, his friends have hinted at him too. So last night when we were talking over the phone as usual I told him that he needs to control his boasting. It hurt him, I guess because he's already heard it a lot in the past and now from his closest person," she said in her post.

"He explained to me that he had reflected upon it before and that he boasts because that's what keeps him moving forward, that he gotta prove what he said to others. He told me it serves him as self motivation, since people aren't praising him he gotta do it himself instead of sulking (people do praise him a lot tho, or I'd say it's a mix of both praise and criticism)," the woman continued.

That's when the woman brought up the fact that his boasting does irritate people and sometimes it does not serve its intended purpose.

"He also pointed out that it hurts no one, which I kinda agree but I replied to him by saying that it irritates people and is counterproductive. People will think he's insecure and needs to cover up by boasting. And most importantly it becomes hard for 'me' to take it every single night. He also has a habit of putting down others while praising himself or things that are his," she furthered.

"At the end I told him not to feel offended because he's still a very compassionate & empathetic person at heart and I'm just pointing out a flaw, which everyone has. Then he told me that I have to accept this side of him because without it he's a half dead p---y and that's how he keeps his boat moving in this cutthroat world," her post concluded before asking if she is in the wrong for asking him to control his boasting.

People in the comments section were divided over who was in the wrong.

"YTA. You’re trying to change who he is. If you find this aspect of him annoying and unbearable then you’re just not compatible. And that’s okay! But make a choice - accept him or don’t," one person commented.

"He’s a tool," seamen else commented.

"How tiresome! I had a friend who did this, and I distanced myself from her. It’s insecurity. And putting down others? Lame," another person shared.