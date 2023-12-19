Woman Slammed for Showing ‘Disrespect’ to In-Laws Over Suggestive Comment: ‘I’m Highly Offended by This Situation’

A woman on Reddit is detailing an uncomfortable situation that she encountered with her in-laws.

In her post, she shares that her mother-in-law, sister-in-law and sister-in-law's boyfriend came to stay with her and her husband for her husband's birthday and that's when things got awkward.

"On the morning of their departure, SIL and BF stayed in their room until almost 1 p.m., making a lot of noise for about an hour (no moans or anything, but some giggles and furniture clashing). When they finally emerged, SIL went straight to the bathroom, and her BF, who was topless and covered in red marks, came to the table where my husband, MIL, and I were seated," the woman shares.

However, that is when the woman makes a joke that led to a conflict in the family.

"As they discussed whether they were cold at night, I made a joke, suggesting that they weren't, judging by his state. When he blushed and denied it, I added, 'Come on, I was not born yesterday, and not became pregnant by a miracle.' He laughed it off, and that was pretty much it," she continued.

Her sister-in-law was not happy about the joke and confronted her about it.

"After they left, SIL messaged me, expressing how I had insinuated things about her and her BF while she wasn't there. She insisted that they knew how to restrain themselves, and I shouldn't make such assumptions or jokes because it made him uncomfortable. I responded that it was intentional because I found the situation highly inappropriate, and I wished they'd refrain from such behavior in my house. I suggested that if they felt uncomfortable, they should avoid actions that could be wrongly interpreted, rather than dictating what people are allowed to say," the woman furthered in her post.

The sister-in-law did not take the woman's comments very well.

"She didn't take it well and criticized me, saying I wouldn't be allowed to disrespect her and her BF. My MIL called me, ostensibly trying to "find out" what was going on but mainly expecting me to apologize and clarify that I didn't mean it that way. I'm highly offended by this situation, and being pregnant adds to the stress," the woman shares before asking if she is in the wrong.

People in the comments section agreed that she was not in the wrong for making the comment.

"SIL and bf are obvs just very immature. Whenever a twenty something does something that makes me wonder how they function in life I just remind myself their frontal lobe hasn’t developed yet," someone added to the comments section.

"Not the AH but you put yourself in a position for them to respond as they did by joking about it," a Reddit user said.

"They can stay at a hotel next time," one person commented.