Woman Who Doesn’t ‘Really Have Any Friends’ Wondering If Having Wedding Would Be Embarrassing

On a bride's special day she typically envisions being surrounded by her family and friends. However, one woman shared since she doesn't have many friends she is contemplating not having a traditional ceremony.

She took to Mumsnet to ask advice on whether it would be awkward to have a ceremony if she didn't have many loved ones on her side of the aisle.

"I've not planned anything, but I'd like to get married in the next couple of years," she wrote via Mumsnet. "However I only really have one good friend now and a few casual acquaintances."

She detailed that "most women have a few bridesmaids" standing next to them, with a "massive reception" afterward.

With her not having many friends, she thinks she'd be left feeling "embarrassed being there with barely anyone."

"Maybe it doesn't matter in the grand scheme of things, but my partner has a lot more friends than I do so he'd have no trouble inviting people," she continued. "Shall I just do a registry office wedding?"

Users rallied behind the woman, with many suggesting she forego the traditional wedding route.

"Save the money from a big wedding and elope! Barefoot on a tropical beach and stay on for a honeymoon. I know someone (used to know, there’s a reason she has no friends) and she was insistent on a huge wedding when she was estranged from her family and had two friends. It was a cringe fest. There were only a handful of people there, no atmosphere, it was just so bad. Whereas going away looks intentional and that you want to keep it small and special. Much better in my opinion," one person wrote, while another commented: "We had 40 people at our wedding. I had one bridesmaid. We didn't have an evening do!"

"I had this, we had a tiny wedding with just immediate family (about 12 people) and then about a month later threw a cheap reception so we could invite all -his- our friends," another person said, while a fourth stated: "I would do whatever size suits who you want to invite and who he wants to invite. So a reg office followed by a fancy pub or a boat down a river or whatever you've always wanted to do. Don't do something massive and fill it with randoms you don't care about."