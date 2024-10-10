Woman Shocked After Finding Ominous Note From Late Dad: ‘Do Not Read…’

A woman went from feeling sorrow to overwhelming happiness after finding an ominous, hidden letter from her late father.

The TikTok user shared the heartwarming and hilarious note her dad left behind for her to find.

"My father passed away unexpectedly and as we were cleaning out his house, I found this ominous note shoved in the very back of his dresser," she wrote.

The piece of paper she found was folded, and it read: "Do not read… unless you want the answer."

She explained that her dad was a "a simple, straightforward man" who was "hardworking and honest, so this is completely out of character for him."

READ MORE: Sobbing Bride Left Speechless After Seeing Surprise on Wedding Dress

After contemplating what the note might contain, she decided to read it.

The woman was overcome with emotion after finding out the secret her father had revealed in the letter: "The f--king Cracker Barrel Code" to the chain's infamous table peg game.

Watch the TikTok here:

Users in the comments were tickled by the video, with many applauding her dad's sense of humor.

"The dad joke from beyond the grave. What a legend," one person wrote.

"1. I am so sorry for your loss and 2. this is possibly the funniest video I've seen all day LMFAOOOO, the silence as you drop your armssss," another chimed in.

"This is important information he has left behind," someone else commented.