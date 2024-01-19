Woman Furious Mother-in-Law Bought Fancy Dress for Baby Shower: ‘For Moms, Not Grandmas’

A woman on Reddit is upset that her mother-in-law bought a fancy dress to wear to her upcoming baby shower.

"I am expecting my first [baby] in spring this year. My family, including my mother-in-law, are throwing a baby shower with all my friends and close family. As she is part of the party planning committee my MIL knew the theme beforehand and bought an over-the-top dress (basically a gown) for herself to wear to the baby shower before I did," she wrote.

"I recently showed her the dress I had purchased and it's basically a shorter and less fancy version of her dress. I told her that for a house her dress might be a little too much and that my mom and other guests were wearing something more simple," the expectant mom continued, adding she told her mother-in-law it might be "too much."

However, her mother-in-law insisted the dress she bought is not that "fancy."

"She keeps dismissing my feelings so I straight up said that baby showers are for moms, not grandmas. My family is split between her side and my side," the woman concluded.

In the comments, Reddit users urged the woman to cut her mother-in-law some slack and let her wear what she wants.

"She might not even care if she looks like a fool. She might just really like going over-the-top on themes. I say let her have it. It's not a wedding. Showers SUCK," one person wrote.

"Let her look silly dressed for the gala at a baby shower," another user chimed in.

"Let her look foolish. No one is going to be confused about who the mother is," someone else commented.