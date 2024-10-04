Woman Shocked to Discover Her Own Obituary Online Revealing She’s Been Declared Dead

A British woman was shocked to learn that she had been declared dead after reading her own obituary online.

Fox News reports that 39-year-old Faye Finaro of Nottingham was perplexed when she saw her name and her photo in the obituary section of the Mansfield Chad. Posted with the obituary was the option to send flowers to her family.

Finaro was unaware of the post until a friend called her to see if she was alive after the friend saw her name in the obituaries.

"[Two] years ago, a celebration was sent in to the Mansfield Chad website congratulating me on my business launch. It appears this section of the Chad is merged now with the legacy obituaries, and it is showing that I am dead," Finaro said.

She asked to be removed from the obituaries and said that the posting is causing people to be concerned. It ended up did getting removed, however, it could take 30 days for it not appear in the search results.

In a response to the posting being taken down, Finaro took to Facebook to share her excitement.

"Yayyyy I’m alive again," she said, according to Fox News.

Finaro believes that the confusion occurred when a post celebrating her new business became mixed up with the publication’s obituaries section.

"I might have 30 days of flowers coming. It was a standard day in my life when I got a call from a friend asking me if I was alive. My friend was quite concerned. posted it on Facebook and quite a few people commented and thought it was hilarious – my son found it really funny," she shared.