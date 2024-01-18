Woman Refuses to Pay Friend’s Child’s Dental Bill After He Breaks Tooth on Nut at Her House

Reddit unanimously rallied behind a woman who is refusing to pay her friend's son's dental bill after he broke his tooth while at her house.

"My friend, June, brought her 8-year-old son, Steven, over to my house today. June and I were just chatting over a cup of tea when there was a scream from the kitchen and we rushed to find that Steven had tried to eat a whole macadamia nut with shell. For context the nut is a white nut surrounded by the hardest and most smooth chocolate looking shell you've ever seen," she wrote.

"He'd obviously thought it was chocolate and tried to eat it from a closed Tupperware container on the kitchen island (was going to crack them with a hammer later)," the woman continued.

Her friend scolded her son for "eating something obviously not meant for him and took him to emergency dental where she later learned he had cracked one of his molars and it was apparently quite bad."

Since he still has his baby teeth, the dentist wants to pull it out, but her friend is now asking her to "pay for at least half as it was my macadamia and it was on the kitchen island and accessible."

However, she doesn't feel like she should have to.

In the comments, Reddit users backed the woman, with many slamming the kid for eating something that wasn't his.

"Why wasn’t she supervising her child? Why didn’t she teach her child not to eat random things he picks up in other people’s houses? Also, he’s f--king 8. That molar is gonna fall out anyway, and his adult teeth will grow in to replace it," one person wrote.

"Her kid, her responsibility. You didn't hand him the nut. He took it by himself. This isn't on you. What if he opened your refrigerator and ate something he was allergic to? Would that be your fault or responsibility? I say no," another user commented.

"...Don’t get guilted [sic] into paying that bill," someone else shared.