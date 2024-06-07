Woman Tracks Lost Luggage Using Apple Watch, Locates It at Airport Employee’s Home

A woman determined to find her lost luggage ended up locating it at the home of an airport employee, all thanks to her Apple Watch.

Paola Garcia told Florida's Local 10 that her luggage never arrived in Fort Lauderdale after she was forced to check her suitcase for her Spirit Airlines flight.

"In my mind, I’m thinking I need my computer because I go to the university. I need my computer no matter what. I was waiting there at least two hours," she told the outlet.

Garcia claimed the airline told her that they would ship her pink suitcase to her house the next day. However, she noticed that her Apple Watch, which was in her luggage, was mysteriously located at a residence in Fort Lauderdale.

Determined to locate her luggage, she went to the address, and when she arrived, she noticed suitcases strewn about "everywhere" on the property.

Garcia immediately called 911 to report what she had seen.

"The first thing the police told me was like, ‘What are you doing here? This is so dangerous for you to be here,'" she told Local 10.

Authorities traced the address to Junior Bazile, who was working for Paradies Lagardère at the airport the day Garcia's suitcase went missing.

Bazile was arrested and charged with grand theft.

"Paradies Lagardère takes this matter very seriously," a spokesperson for the company said in a statement.

"Immediately upon learning of the incident, this employee was terminated. As this is an ongoing police matter, we have cooperated with the investigation and recommend reaching out to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department for more information," they continued.