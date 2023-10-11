Woman Suspects Affair After Husband Claims He ‘Has to Share a Room’ With Female Co-Worker

A woman on Reddit suspects her husband might be cheating after he told her he needed to share a room with his female co-worker during a work trip.

"My husband travels a lot for work and I recently found out one of his co-workers calls herself his 'work wife.' My husband was the one to tell me about it, telling me how he wasn't really comfortable with the name but deals with it since he doesn't want to upset her. I won't lie ... hearing him say someone is calling themselves his 'work wife' really pissed me off, even though I know I can trust him it makes my blood boil knowing there's a woman who's at his workplace who definitely knows he has a wife is calling themselves his 'work wife,'" she wrote.

"My husband has to go on a trip for work and he has told me that he has to share a room with her, let's just call her Jenna. I told him that I wasn't comfortable with him sleeping in the same hotel room as Jenna and he assured me that it would be fine," the confused woman continued on Reddit.

She explained that even though she trusts her husband, and let him go on the work trip and stay in the same room as his co-worker, something feels off.

"I feel like I shouldn't be jealous. It's such a stupid thing to be jealous about," she concluded.

Users in the comments suggested the woman may be right for feeling uneasy about the situation.

"Someone is lying here. There isn't a company in the civilized world that would require two co-workers of the opposite sex to share a hotel room. The exposure to sexual harassment claims alone would stop any company considering it in its tracks," one person wrote.

"My immediate reaction to this: He's lying his a-- off about being made to share a room," another chimed in.

"No company would accept that liability over a $200/night hotel stay. The trip would be canceled altogether before this was allowed ... allowed, not required," someone else commented.