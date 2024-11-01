Tryout Time: Women’s Professional Baseball League Is Forming Right Now

Play ball, ladies!

Did you know we had women's professional baseball some 70 years ago? If you ever watched the absolutely awesome movie A League of Their Own, which is based on the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League (AAGPBL), then welcome back after that women's league disbanded in 1954.

Now, women's professional baseball is back with competition starting in 2026.

It will launch with six teams, all based in the Northeast, but of course, we look forward to seeing it expand. It's called the WPBL, which stands for Women's Pro-Baseball League.

According to the SportNet website, team ownership is underway; then it's on to recruiting women who are ready to shine in America's favorite pastime in a women-only league.

The Women’s Pro Baseball League is here for all the girls and women who dream of a place to showcase their talents and play the game they love. We have been waiting over 70 years for a professional baseball league we can call our own. Our time is now.

Japan launched a professional women's baseball league called Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) in 2023. Hmm, will the competition to eventually recruit reach overseas?

It's about time, don't you think? We have women's professional basketball with the WNBA, as well as women's professional soccer with the NWSL

Justine Siegal is the co-founder and first woman to throw batting practice to an MLB team, having done so with the Cleveland Indians, Tampa Bay Rays, St. Louis Cardinals, Houston Astros, and New York Mets.

According to the Women's Pro Baseball League website, the WPBL is working on a national broadcast deal for its inaugural season in the summer of 2026. The season will consist of a regular season, playoffs, and a championship.

If you think you have what it takes to play pro ball, then click here to register and try out.

