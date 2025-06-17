The 5 Worst TV Shows of 2025, According to IMDb Users

It's been a great year for television so far.

From reality TV to scripted series, the first half of 2025 has already delivered hit series and standout seasons with shows such as Andor, Severance, Succession and Love on the Spectrum, garnering either high audience ratings or critical acclaim.

However, that doesn't mean the year hasn't also seen its fair share of major TV and streaming duds.

So far in 2025, it seems the biggest stinkers are half-baked reality TV shows. At least, that's according to users on IMDb, who rated five American reality TV series as the worst in television this year as of June 2025.

Below, check out the five worst TV shows of 2025 (so far) according to IMDb audience ratings.

Next Gen NYC

The best of the worst this year comes from the nepo babies of the Real Housewives dynasty as they navigate young adulthood, romance and careers in New York City. While the show has the potential to become Bravo's next big hit, viewers on IMDb aren't impressed so far, giving the series a flaccid 3.8 rating as of June 2025. "It's giving desperate to be famous. Boring, fake friendships and they offer nothing. Not one is from NYC! Don't bother to watch," one user shared on IMDb.

The Baldwins

Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria's family-based TLC reality show came off inauthentic to many and failed to appeal to viewers beyond the famous couple's seemingly tense, awkward relationship. Taking place not long after the tragic Rust shooting, and chronicling Baldwin's legal struggles, the show earned just a 3.7 rating from users on IMDb, with one user griping "it just kept getting worse the longer I watched."

With Love, Meghan

Netflix's cozy cooking and gardening show starring Meghan Markle, who has been the unfair target of tabloid scorn ever since she and Prince Harry started a relationship, did well enough in the viewership department to warrant a second season. That doesn't mean the unscripted show, which has a 3.2 rating, is any good though, as it's been criticized for feeling meaningless, unrelatable and even insufferable. "Meghan has chosen to do a lifestyle/cooking/wellness show but doesn't seem to be familiar with the practices herself, so why is she making this show?" one IMDb viewer shared.

Paul American

Jake Paul and Logan Paul are already controversial figures disliked by many, but this Max reality series following the brothers and influencers-turned-fighting phenoms does little to enhance their mass appeal. Rated a measly 2.6 on IMDb, one viewer calls the docu-series a "poor example for young men and Americans," adding: "The show glorifies reckless behavior, materialism and a lack of meaningful responsibility, sending the wrong message to impressionable viewers."

Pop the Balloon Live

With a dismal 2.4 star rating, Netflix's live version of the popular YouTube show Pop the Balloon is as empty and weightless as its namesake party favor. The reality show finds singles vying for a date with other singles as they eliminate each other by popping balloons. One IMDb viewer called it a "monument to human vanity," writing, "If Narcissus had TikTok and a ring light, he'd be on Pop the Balloon LIVE. This show is less a dating experiment and more a gladiator arena for influencers battling to be the most unhinged version of themselves."