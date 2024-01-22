30 Photos of Dolly Parton Young

Dolly Parton is not only arguably the most famous country star of all time, but she's one of the most notable and recognizable figures in all of entertainment, even to this day.

With a career that spans over fifty years, Parton has sold more than 100 million records worldwide, making her one of the best-selling musical artists ever. She's got a resume longer than a CVS drug store receipt; it includes 11 Grammy Awards wins, 10 CMA Awards — including Entertainer of the Year — 5 ACM Awards, 4 People's Choice Awards and 3 American Music Awards.

And that's just the shortlist!

The "9 to 5" hitmaker is also in a select group to have received at least one nomination from the Academy Awards, Grammy Awards, Tony Awards and Emmy Awards.

Parton was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1999, and in 2022, she was nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame — a nomination she initially declined, but ultimately accepted due to pressure from fans. To make it official, she cut her first true rock album, Rockstar, and released it in November 2023 — the same month she was inducted into the Rock Hall.

Let's go on a walk down memory lane and into the early years of the country music icon.

