This YouTube Star Smoked Weed Grown From Her Late Dad’s Ashes

YouTuber Rosanna Pansino found a unique way to remember her late father: by smoking weed grown from his ashes.

"His dying wish was to be grown into a cannabis plant and be smoked. So that's what I did," the influencer shared on social media after calling him "the best."

She revealed that her father passed away five years ago due to leukemia.

"Love and miss you every day Papa Pizza," she wrote.

In a video clip from her new podcast Rodiculous that she posted to her Instagram and Twitter/X accounts, Pansino elaborated on her dad's "dying wish."

"At first my mom was a little bit hesitant because she thought, 'This is kind of hippie. People are gonna judge us,'" she said in the video.

"As time's gone on and it's been five years now, we just really think that it's the right time to do what Dad wanted and to honor him the way he wanted," she continued.

Pansino revealed that her dad asked her and her mom to mix his ashes with soil, grow a marijuana plant from it and smoke it.

"I told you he was a rebel," she laughed.

The veteran YouTube creator, known for her food videos and takedown of Mr. Beast, even shared footage of the two mixing the ashes and soil, calling it "very emotional and special."

She also shared that they recently "harvested the cannabis plants" and made "joints," which she displayed in a "cute carrying case."

"If Papa Pizza could see this, you guys, he would get a huge kick out of it," Pansino said after pointing out that the joints' pink rolling paper matched her pink set.

Following some public confusion, Pansino clarified on Twitter/X that she did not smoke her dad's ashes directly, but rather the cannabis plant that was fertilized by his ashes.

"I did not smoke my dad's ashes directly. You should never smoke ash. My father's ashes were mixed into soil in which a cannabis plant was grown. I smoked the cannabis plant," she tweeted.

She also confirmed that she still has the seeds from the endeavor so she can grow more plants in the future.