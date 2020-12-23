Zayn Malik’s Family Broke Social Distancing Rules for Sister’s Wedding, Police Broke up Reception

Zayn Malik's family broke social distancing protocol for his sister Waliyha's wedding.

Earlier this month, Zayn's younger sister, Waliyha, married Junaid Khan in a large ceremony. Zayn was not present at the gathering, but his family that did attend were photographed without face masks and not practicing social distancing.

The Daily Mail reported that 40 people were present at the wedding. During the big day, West Yorkshire was in Tier 3, which meant that wedding ceremonies could take place with no more than fifteen people. Receptions were not allowed at the time, however, they still had a reception after the traditional Islamic ceremony.

The event took place at Zayn and Waliyha's sister Saffa's house in her garden. In the evening, neighbors contacted the police who had to break up the gathering.

"Police attended an address just after 6 PM on Saturday evening following a report of a large party," a Bradford police spokesperson told the outlet. "A group of people were fined inside the address and fixed penalty notices were issued as a breach of coronavirus restrictions had been committed."

Zayn was not the only family member that was not present at the wedding. Their father Yaser did not attend because he did not approve of his daughter's marriage to the ex-convict.

Zayn's girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, left a comment on Waliyha's Instagram post. "Wish I could be there so happy for u [sic]. Big love x," Gigi commented.

See photos from the wedding, below.