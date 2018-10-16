Zendaya Becomes the New Face of Tommy Hilfiger

Whenever Zendaya steps onto the red carpet, heads turn and, the cameras start flashing. Not only is she one of Hollywood's rising A-listers, she also has great style. And Tommy Hilfiger has clearly been noticing because the iconic American clothing has just named the Disney Channel alum the label's new global women’s ambassador.

“I love to collaborate with people who are passionate about making their dreams a reality and who inspire the next generation to do the same,” Tommy Hilfiger said in a statement. “Zendaya has become a global icon, using fashion to make bold statements while always staying true to herself. Our capsule collection will fuse her eclectic style with the Americana spirit of our brand.”

As the brand's new face, she'll be part of Hilfiger's campaign starting in spring 2019. And on top of that, she will be getting her creative on by collaborating on a Tommy x Zendaya capsule collection. It's set to launch in February, but where it'll drop is still to be determined. And if things go well with this clothing line, then we may be seeing more of Zendaya's designs in the future.

Gigi Hadid, who also had her own line with the brand, Hailey Baldwin and Winner Harlow have previously been ambassadors for Tommy Hilfiger.