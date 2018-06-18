If your snack routine has grown stale, fear not — the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, hosted by Tiffany Haddish, will air Monday night (June 18) at 9 PM EST and offer kernels upon kernels of its coveted golden popcorn.

And while you wait for the presentation of the mouthwatering trophies, you can enjoy the show's red carpet.

Yup, though the awards ceremony has yet to air, filming took place Sunday night (June 17), and the red carpet was as hot as the season's looming heat waves. Celebs like Kim Kardashian, Zendaya, Mandy Moore and the casts of 13 Reasons Why and Vanderpump Rules put on a show worthy of its their funky fashion week runway.

Haddish told Entertainment Weekly before the show that she was thrilled to have such a huge platform, and insisted fans can expect classic Haddish-humor.

"Of course this is something I want to do," she said. "I didn’t have the thought of, 'Do I want to do this? Am I going to embarrass myself?' I didn’t have that thought, but it does — because I’m human — there’s always that little bit of doubt, like, 'Are you good enough for this?' And then I have to tell that voice, 'SHUT UP! You got this! Who are you? Get outta here!'"

Check out the best of the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards red carpet below: