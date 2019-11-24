2019 American Music Awards: Best and Worst Dressed

The 2019 American Music Awards officially kicked off at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California Sunday (Nov. 24). This year's festivities were hosted by singer-songwriter, Ciara.

With any award show, fashion is always a must-see when it comes to the red carpet arrivals. From Selena Gomez's neon-inspired look to wild cheetah and plaid prints, the AMAs featured an array of styles roll out for the event. While some celebs shined with their stellar looks, others didn't exactly bring their best #OOTD.

Check out our favorite hit and misses of the evening, below.