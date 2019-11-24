It's that time of the year again! The 2019 American Music Awards is set to take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California tonight (Sunday, Nov. 24). This year's host is none other than singer-songwriter, Ciara.

With performers like Post Malone, Lizzo and Taylor Swift set to rock the stage, we can't wait to see what music's biggest stars rock on the red carpet.

The night's biggest nominees include Drake, Halsey, Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande, to name a few.

Check out the best red carpet moments from the AMAs, which air at 8 PM ET.