2020 Academy Award Winners: See the Full List
Get ready for all the glitz and glam as Hollywood celebrates the best movies of the year at the 92nd annual Academy Awards, tonight!
Joker leads the nominations with 11 nods, including Best Picture, while The Irishman, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood and 1917 follow close behind with 10 nominations each.
Scarlett Johansson is up for two golden statues — one for Jojo Rabbit and the other for Marriage Story, while Joaquin Phoenix is nominated in the Best Actor category for his role in Joker. Elton John, Cynthia Erivo, Idina Menzel, Randy Newman and This is Us star Chrissy Metz will be performing Oscar-nominated songs.
Janelle Monae and Billie Eilish will also be doing special performances at the awards show.
The 2020 Academy Awards air on ABC at 8 PM ET on Sunday, February 9. The ceremony broadcasts live from the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.
See all the 2020 Oscars nominees and winners, as they are announced, below.
Best Picture
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Parasite -- WINNER
Best Actor
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker -- WINNER
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best Actress
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy -- WINNER
Best Supporting Actor
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood -- WINNER
Best Supporting Actress
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story -- WINNER
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Best Directing
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
Sam Mendes, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite -- WINNER
Best Adapted Screenplay
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit -- WINNER
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes
Best Original Screenplay
Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Parasite -- WINNER
Best Animated Feature Film
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4 -- WINNER
Best Cinematography
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917 -- WINNER
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Best Costume Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women -- WINNER
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Best Documentary Feature
American Factory -- WINNER
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Best Documentary Short Subject
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl) -- WINNER
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
Best Film Editing
Ford v Ferrari -- WINNER
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite
Best International Feature Film
Corpus Christi (Poland)
Honeyland (North Macedonia)
Les Misérables (France)
Pain and Glory (Spain)
Parasite (South Korea) -- WINNER
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Bombshell -- WINNER
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Best Original Score
Joker -- WINNER
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best Original Song
"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away," Toy Story 4
"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again," Rocketman -- WINNER
"I'm Standing With You," Breakthrough
"Into the Unknown," Frozen 2
"Stand Up," Harriet
Best Production Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood -- WINNER
Parasite
Best Animated Short Film
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love -- WINNER
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Best Live-Action Short Film
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors’ Window -- WINNER
Saria
A Sister
Best Sound Editing
Ford v Ferrari -- WINNER
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best Sound Mixing
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917 -- WINNER
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Best Visual Effects
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917 -- WINNER
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker