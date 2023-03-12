2023 Oscars Red Carpet: See Celebrities’ Show-Stopping Academy Awards Looks

Actors are set to strut their stuff on the 2023 Oscars red carpet in just a few short hours.

The 95th Academy Awards show will take place on Sunday (March 12) at 8 PM ET at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The red carpet pre-show will take place beginning at 6:30 PM ET.

Fans can tune in to watch the ceremony on ABC or via their app. Streaming services will also stream the telecast including Hulu+, Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV or Fubo, all of which require subscriptions.

Discover some of the biggest box office winners of all time, below, and check back during the red carpet for a full gallery of fashion from all of the actors.

Biggest Box Office Winners of All Time