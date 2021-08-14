40-Year-Old Slice of Princess Diana’s Wedding Cake Sells for $2,500

Yes, you read that right: a piece of cake from Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ 1981 wedding has been sold for over $2,500.

The Dominic Winter auctioneer website originally expected the single slice of cake to sell between $277 to $416, but a U.K. local paid over $2,500 for the cake this week.

The auctioneer website states that it is believed that the Royal Family sent the cake for the staff to enjoy at Clarence House during the wedding. This particular slice of cake was previously owned by Moyra Smith, a worker for the Queen Mother. Smith's family sold it to the auctioneers back in 2008.

The slice of cake features the royal coat of arms along with a silver horseshoe and leaf spray. It weighs approximately 1.8 lbs.

The auction listing noted that the cake featured both icing and a marzipan base. The royal wedding had 23 wedding cakes created and this piece was likely either from the side of one of the cakes, or the top of the single-tier cake.

Smith was able to preserve the 40-year-old dessert by putting it on a card with tinfoil and covering the top with cling wrap. She stored the slice in a cake tin.

"It appears to be in exactly the same good condition as when originally sold, but we advise against eating it, and the royal letter and bottle of commemorative beer that accompanied the lot are not present," the auction listing states.

The lucky bidder also received other historic royal items with the cake. The purchaser received a program from the couple’s St. Paul’s Cathedral ceremony, along with a program from their latter Buckingham Palace Breakfast.

The winning bid was made by Gerry Layton, who is a private collector from Leeds. He considers himself to have “always been a monarchist,” according to The Yorkshire Evening Post per CNBC. He said that his estate and historical items will be left to charity.

Another royal piece of cake was auctioned off for a hefty fee. Back in 2017, a slice of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s eight-tiered fruitcake was estimated to be sold between $1,000 and $1,550.