Aaron Paul is selling his $1.3 million house in Boise, Idaho.

Built in 1959, the Breaking Bad actor's Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired home is over 2,000 square feet and features a geothermal pool, two bedrooms and a whopping 54 French doors and windows.

Paul, who hails from Idaho, recently posted a video of his home on Instagram.

"goodbye you beautiful thing you. it pains me to let go of this Idaho staple but life is full of chapters and sadly this chapter is closing," the actor wrote, revealing he bought the house because of its history. As soon as his sister sent him the listing, he was sold.

