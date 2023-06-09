‘Pitch Perfect’ Star Adam DeVine Says He Witnessed Murder Outside His Hollywood Home

Adam DeVine recently detailed a shocking incident that occurred outside of his Hollywood Hills mansion that left an impact on him.

Speaking on the This Is Important podcast, the Pitch Perfect star said he witnessed a murder right outside his house.

He began his story by recalling seeing people drive to a neighbor's home for what appeared to be a gathering.

"I see these dudes and it's like, fun to sit and watch, and me and my wife, we're sitting up on our balcony, and we're like, 'Oh, this looks crazy' And this is where it gets sad: Someone was murdered there!" DeVine exclaimed.

"I was like, 'This is dastardly stuff happening right here,' and then sure enough, someone was gunned down. That happens. Someone be dying," he continued.

DeVine's story comes as the Los Angeles Police Department confirms to People that there was a fatal shooting on June 7 on the 7800 block of Fareholm Drive in Los Angeles.

According to LAPD, the victim, Emil Lahaziel, was standing outside talking to a suspect when he was shot.

"The suspect produced a handgun and fired multiple shots and those shots struck the victim. The suspect fled the scene east in a vehicle, " the LAPD told People.

However, no arrests have been made as of publishing.