TikTok Star Addison Rae Got Fired From Her New Job Following Social Media Backlash

Addison Rae lost her latest gig within 48 hours.

On Friday (July 9), the 20-year-old social media influencer-turned-actress revealed her newest job: UFC's on-air reporter.

"I studied broadcast journalism in college for 3 whole months to prepare for this moment," the TikTok star jokingly tweeted alongside photos of her holding a UFC-branded microphone on a red carpet.

According to Distractify, Rae studied journalism briefly at Louisiana State University before she dropped out to become a full-time influencer. Suffice to say, social media users were not happy that Rae got the job despite her lack of qualifications and studies.

"Wow. 3 long months. must have been rough surely you're qualified," one Twitter user wrote.

"We all know life isn't fair, but to brag about how unqualified you are is a special level of tone deaf," another user added. Others, however, noted that Rae finally got a "real job" after being hounded by the public for being an "influencer."

Less than two days after her new job announcement, Rae revealed that the social media backlash ended up getting her fired.

"Nvm y'all got me fired," she tweeted.

However, Rae also seemingly poked fun at all of the criticism. She even retweeted a a photo of her that read, "Most hated UFC commentator ever #UFC264."

It's unclear who will be replacing her.