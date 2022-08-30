Addison Rae’s Dad, Monty Lopez, Reacts to Rapper Yung Gravy Kissing His Ex-Wife at the 2022 MTV VMAs

The flames have been fanned on the beef between rapper Yung Gravy and Addison Rae's dad, Monty Lopez after the rapper stepped out with his ex-wife at the 2022 MTV VMAs.

The mother of TikTok star Addison Rae has playfully been linked to Yung Gravy in the wake of her recent split from Lopez, but Sheri Nicole Easterling hit the VMAs red carpet with the "Betty (Get Money)" rapper and even shared a kiss with her 26-year-old date Sunday night (Aug. 28).

Gravy has publicly acknowledged his interest in Easterling, calling her "the queen of MILFs." He said:

"I hit on her first, I knew of her and I thought she was fine. She’s like a Southern belle and I’m a Northern boy so it felt really cute and wholesome."

This did not sit well with Easterling's ex, Monty Lopez, who the 42-year-old reportedly split with after he was outed by a much younger woman who claimed to be dating Lopez while under the impression he was no longer married to the TikTok star's mother.

If you haven't been following the beef between Monty Lopez and Yung Gravy, you can catch up on that here and here — but Lopez reacted to the news via his official Instagram last night, and was none too pleased.

Instagram, Monty Lopez Instagram, Monty Lopez loading...

Lopez posted a shirtless mirror pic, covering his face with text that claimed he was "unbothered" by the kiss between his ex and the 26-year-old rapper. He even thanked Yung Gravy for "taking the leftovers," saying he would rather be spending time with his family — a daughter and grandkids who Easterling allegedly made him "abandon as a child in order to be with her."

The popular TikToker's father also warned his followers to "never let a woman make you choose between her and/or your blood child" using the hashtag #TiredOfLivingLie, but didn't offer any context as to what "lie" he was referring to.

For what it's worth, numerous sources close to the situation have claimed that the "rags to riches" story about Sheri Nicole and daughter Addison Rae wasn't exactly true as Monty and the family were very successful before moving to L.A. to support the TikToker's career.

In addition to multiple cryptic Instagram stories, Lopez also posted a clip to his feed that featured him lip-syncing the lyrics to Finesse2Tymes' "Back End," which seemingly allude to his alleged relationship with a younger woman juxtaposed with Easterling's VMA appearance with Gravy, who is 15 years younger than she is.

Are Yung Gravy and Sheri Nicole Easterling really a thing? Or was their appearance (and kiss) at the VMAs all for show in an attempt to troll Lopez?

Social media users pointed out the pair were making out in the background of Nicki Minaj's VMAs acceptance speech.

And what does Addison Rae think about all of this?

Those are all things that we may find out in due time, but for now, you can check out more of what we do know here via PopCrush.