Is Adele dating Skepta?

The "Hello" singer addressed those Skepta dating rumors and revealed her relationship status via Instagram on Wednesday (October 28).

The pop phenomenon shared an image of her hosting Saturday Night Live alongside a message to her fans. She began her letter by thanking the cast and crew of the comedy show.

"I did it [hosting] for the joy of it and I hope you got some from it too," she wrote. "Good luck with the election America, I love you so much. Look after each other and go easy on yourselves. Happy Halloween!"

Adele then addressed the dating rumors in a subtle and sly manner: "I’m going back to my cave now to be the (single) cat lady that I am," she added. "Peace out 'til next year."

Her social media posts followed the report from People that "things have been heating up" between the pair.

Adele and the rapper first sparked dating rumors back in October 2019, just after she divorced her now ex-husband, Simon Konecki.

See the post, below.